This writing group, organized by the Office of Research Development & Communications, is designed to provide early career faculty (defined as assistant professors) with a space and time to remain accountable among peers and focus on proposals for internal or external funding.

Ten weekly 2.5 hour meetings will be held between September 14 and November 20, 2020.

Apply for the program at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/ordc/workshops/writing-group-application.php.