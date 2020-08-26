Are you First-Gen?? Join us for fun & free swag! All Virtual!

Welcome to the First-Gen Red Raider Family! You're invited to a virtual, interactive fair where you can meet and interact with other first-gen students, learn about our programs, and hear more about first-gen life at Tech!

Attending the Fair will give you access to information on picking up free TTU first-gen swag during the 2nd week of class.

RSVP Here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/raiderwelcome/ Posted:

Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 8/26/2020



Location:

Zoom



