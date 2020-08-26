|
Welcome to the First-Gen Red Raider Family! You're invited to a virtual, interactive fair where you can meet and interact with other first-gen students, learn about our programs, and hear more about first-gen life at Tech!
Attending the Fair will give you access to information on picking up free TTU first-gen swag during the 2nd week of class.
|Posted:
8/17/2020
Originator:
Tricia Phillips
Email:
latricia.phillips@ttu.edu
Department:
PI Carol Sumner
Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 8/26/2020
Location:
Zoom
