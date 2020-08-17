Dear Texas Tech Students,





I would like to make you aware of a unique educational opportunity. With limited seating due to COVID-19, less than 20 seats remain, so please act fast.



Chancellor Emeritus Kent Hance will once again share his life experiences and introduce exceptional guest speakers in his leadership class. If students want to succeed in the business world or be a CEO, then why not learn firsthand from current executives? This one hour, pass/fail class gives students advice and tips on how to succeed in life. All undergraduates are welcome. Just a few of the topics covered in class are:





· Time Management

· Problem Solving

· Negotiating and Networking

· Money Matters

· Stress Management



Some of the past guest speakers for the class:

· Rex Tillerson, CEO and Chairman of ExxonMobil

· Randall Stephenson, CEO of AT&T

· Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry

· Linda Rutherford, Senior VP, Chief Communications Officer, Southwest Airlines

· Former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez





The proposed speakers for this Fall will include the following:

· Ginger Kerrick - Board of Regents and NASA Flight Director

· Senator Bob Kerrey - Former Senator, Nebraska

· Justice Phil Johnson – Former Supreme Court of Texas Justice

· Trevor Rees-Jones - Founder/Chairman, Chief Oil and Gas

· David Arrington - Founder/CEO, Arrington Oil and Gas

· Paul Foster – Chairman, Western Refining





Read what head basketball Coach Chris Beard says: "This is a great class and every student should take it. It will help you tremendously."

The class will be held at the Human Sciences Building on Mondays from 1:00-1:50 p.m. in Room 169.

In-person lecture – (Section 001, CRN 39572).

Online lecture – (Section D01, CRN 43234).

Should you have questions, please contact teaching assistant Logan Dorsett at logan.dorsett@ttu.edu.