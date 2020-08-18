The Women and Gender Studies department is looking for Non WGS minors to take part in our focus group. The purpose of our focus group is to collect feedback on specific marketing materials about WGS to learn how students (non-WGS Minors) perceive and respond to that medium. The students will be shown different digital flyers, the WGS website, and WGS social media and will be asked to provide feedback. The focus group will be held online via ZOOM.

To participate or if you have any questions send us an email!

glorflor@ttu.edu or womens.studies@ttu.edu

