QuickBooks Training Webinar for Beginners

 TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR COMPANY'S BOOKKEEPING

For a registration fee of $79, the Lubbock Small Business Development Center is hosting an online-training covering the basics of the accounting software, Quickbooks Desktop. This two-part, two-day, event will cover topics including:
  • Basic Accounting Principles
  • Creating a Balance Sheet
  • Entering Sales and Creating Invoices
  • Much More!
Session #1:
Tuesday, September 15th from 2:00-4:00 PM
Session #2
Thursday, September 17th from 2:00-4:00 PM

The $79 registration fee will cover both sessions! If you have any questions, give us a call at (806) 745-1645 or refer to the Sign-Up link below.
Posted:
9/10/2020

Originator:
M Bublik

Email:
m.bublik@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 9/15/2020

Location:
5001 West Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79414

