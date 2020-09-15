TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR COMPANY'S BOOKKEEPING For a registration fee of $79, the Lubbock Small Business Development Center is hosting an online-training covering the basics of the accounting software, Quickbooks Desktop. This two-part, two-day, event will cover topics including: Basic Accounting Principles

Creating a Balance Sheet

Entering Sales and Creating Invoices

Much More! Session #1: Tuesday, September 15th from 2:00-4:00 PM Session #2 Thursday, September 17th from 2:00-4:00 PM

The $79 registration fee will cover both sessions! If you have any questions, give us a call at (806) 745-1645 or refer to the Sign-Up link below.

Register Here: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15119







9/10/2020



M Bublik



m.bublik@ttu.edu



N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 9/15/2020



Location:

5001 West Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79414



