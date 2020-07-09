Established in 2015, the purpose of the Andrew Carnegie Fellows Program is to “support high-caliber scholarship in the social sciences and humanities, making it possible for the recipients to devote time to research and writing that addresses pressing issues and cultural transitions affecting us at home and abroad.” Last year, the Andrew Carnegie Fellows program provided fellowships of $200,000 each to 27 recipients.

This is a limited submission competition. TTU will nominate up to two candidates, one junior faculty (PhD earned between 2010 and 2020) and one senior faculty (PhD prior to 2010). Faculty in the humanities and social sciences (including law) are encouraged to apply.

Faculty who wish to be considered as a potential nominee can find more information about the Program and submit the required materials here.

Deadline: Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:59 PM CST

Questions may be sent to Dr. Abigail Swingen.