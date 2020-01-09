The Will to Learn.

Learning in Socially Distanced Environments: Impacts and Implications.





As the world careens towards a 'new normal' of social distancing, educators, and learners are facing challenges of adjustment and adaptation like never before. Social distancing at this rate is unprecedented which leaves us with more questions than answers, as we try to navigate these unchartered waters blindfolded! To protect the integrity of our learning environments and academic intents, it is crucial to investigate key questions that might help us better prepare for the long roads of distanced learning ahead. That is the core purpose behind the series of studies by Dr. Papia Bawa. Using her extensive experience in instructional designing and alternative teaching methods, she explores critical questions such as: What does it mean to be a learner and teacher in a socially and physically distanced world? What impact can such distancing have on students, teachers, and administrators? How can we leverage social distancing to optimize learning within Emergency Remote Teaching environments? Her most current findings indicate several positive outcomes of transitioning face to face classes to full or quasi-remote settings while unveiling some key challenges and recommendations.

Dr. Bawa’s professional/research interests focus on technology integrated learner-centric pedagogical approaches and curricular designs. In that context she investigates the effects of different educational technologies on learners using threelenses: Performance, Affect, Sustainability. Her technologies of choice in order of preference are use of commercial and educational video games, virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence generated learning, and digital media.

Recent publications

Bawa, P. (2018). Massively Multiplayer Online Gamers’ Language: Argument for an M-Gamer Corpus. The Qualitative Report, 23(11), 2714-2753. Retrieved from https://nsuworks.nova.edu/tqr/vol23/iss11/8

Bawa, P., Lee Watson, S., & Watson, W. (2018). Motivation is a Game: Massively multiplayer online games as agents of Motivation in higher education. Computers & Education. doi:10.1016/j.compedu.2018.05.004

Bawa, P. (2018). Using Kahoot to Inspire. Journal of Educational Technology Systems, 004723951880417. doi:10.1177/0047239518804173







