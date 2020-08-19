TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Hub City Fest 2020
Welcome to the VIRTUAL party where local Lubbock businesses want to welcome you to town. Connect with and learn more about what your new community has to offer at www.hubcityfest.ttu.edu

Get in on special deals and freebies before they're gone!

Learn about your new community and have some fun while exploring Lubbock to take advantage of these amazing discounts and deals exclusively available to TTU Students during Hub City Fest.

Easily find discounts on restaurants, entertainment, clothing, housing and more until August 29, 2020. Visit www.hubcityfest.ttu.edu and follow us @ttuengagement for chances to win great prizes!
Posted:
8/19/2020

Originator:
ZACH Manning

Email:
zach.manning@ttu.edu

Department:
Transition and Engagement


Categories