You only have 3 more days to learn about what Lubbock has to offer you! Connect with and learn more about what your new community has to offer at www.hubcityfest.ttu.edu

Learn about your new community and have some fun while exploring Lubbock to take advantage of these amazing discounts and deals exclusively available to TTU Students during Hub City Fest.

Easily find discounts on restaurants, entertainment, clothing, housing and more until August 29, 2020. Visit www.hubcityfest.ttu.edu and follow us @ttuengagement for chances to win great prizes! Posted:

8/26/2020



Originator:

ZACH Manning



Email:

zach.manning@ttu.edu



Department:

Transition and Engagement





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Orientation

