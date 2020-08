Do you need to upload your syllabus?





Having problems logging in to Digital Measures?





Need help importing your publications?





We can help!

The Office of Planning and Assessment will be holding 12:00 come-and-go training sessions every day until August 28th ! These will be held online via GoToMeeting. Email kenny.shatley@ttu.edu for a link to the meeting.





If you would like to schedule training outside of these hours, or if you have other questions, please email opa.support@ttu.edu!