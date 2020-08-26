TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ATTN All Graduate Students: SGA Welcome Week Virtual Session
All Graduates of Texas Tech University, 

Today, please join Student Government Association's (SGA) Welcome Week Virtual Session where we will introduce this year's graduate representatives and discuss a couple of initiatives taking place this year.  Also, your representatives would like to learn about you and your interest and concerns.  Who is your representatives?  What have you noticed?  And, how can we work together?  Let's start a conversation so we all can better our institution.  To be apart of this session, please register through TTU's Graduate School website: https://portal.grad.ttu.edu/events/

This session is sponsored by TTU's Graduate School Welcome Week organizers. We thank you for your efforts.
8/26/2020

Charles Ramey

charles.ramey@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 8/26/2020

Zoom Meeting (see description for information)

