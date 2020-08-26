All Graduates of Texas Tech University,

Let's start a conversation so we all can better our institution. To be apart of this session, please register through TTU's Graduate School website: Today, please join Student Government Association's (SGA) Welcome Week Virtual Session where we will introduce this year's graduate representatives and discuss a couple of initiatives taking place this year. Also, your representatives would like to learn about you and your interest and concerns. Who is your representatives? What have you noticed? And, how can we work together?To be apart of this session, please register through TTU's Graduate School website: https://portal.grad.ttu.edu/events/

This session is sponsored by TTU's Graduate School Welcome Week organizers. We thank you for your efforts.

Time: 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 8/26/2020



Zoom Meeting (see description for information)



