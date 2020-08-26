Alpha Omega Epsilon is a professional and social sorority that strives to support women in STEM. We are made up of a diverse group of women, in all majors, working together to support our sisters in achieving their academic goals while still being involved around campus and our community. To learn more about us, join us at an Info Session on September 1st @7PM in ELECE 101 or virtually on September 9th @7PM: https://zoom.us/j/93354767042 or Meeting ID: 933 5476 7042. For more information or if you have any questions, please contact Claire, @ttu.betaalpha.nme@gmail.com.

