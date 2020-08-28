The College of Media & Communication, Technology Support Services is seeking to hire three (3) student assistants to assist with equipment checkout, first-tier faculty and staff computer and printer support, and technical support for computer labs. This is a great opportunity to develop IT and customer service skills while providing valuable support to faculty, staff, and students. Required skills are as follows: 1) Familiarity with Windows and Apple operating systems and technical troubleshooting; 2) Ability to work weekdays between 8AM - 5:30 PM (20 hours/week); and 3) Great customer service and communication skills. To apply for one of these positions, please email ian.wilkinson@ttu.edu Posted:

