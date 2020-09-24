Zoom information: https://zoom.us/j/98848326353

We are living in a challenging moment, with the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically affecting people and communities throughout the world. This talk will describe preliminary findings from the Love in the Time of COVID Project (https://loveinthetimeofcovid.me), an international collaboration that includes over 5,000 participants from around the globe. This project was designed to assess how relationships, in addition to social factors and individual differences, influence people’s experiences during this stressful time. Although the specific aims of the current study are multifaceted, we have two broad goals. First, we seek to explore factors that may buffer or exacerbate the negative impact of social isolation on people’s well-being (including good/bad communication, social support, division of household responsibilities). Second, we are also interested in examining who is most vulnerable and more resilient during these trying times. To do so, we are including measures that will examine how people’s relationships, in addition to individual differences (e.g., attachment, personality, etc.), situational factors (e.g., quarantined, working from home, social isolation), and relational factors (e.g. responsiveness, self-expansion) influence people’s health and well-being over the course of the COVID-19 outbreak and how this can influence and at times buffer the effects of the pandemic on couples’ relationships over time.

Dr. Richard B. Slatcher is the Gail M. Williamson Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of Georgia. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond, his Ph.D. in Social and Personality Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin, and completed an NIMH post-doctoral fellowship in health psychology at UCLA. Prior to coming to UGA, he spent 10 years on the faculty at Wayne State University in Detroit. His work has been supported by more than $10 million in federal and foundation grant support and he has published over 75 articles and book chapters. Dr. Slatcher is the recipient of the Caryl Rusbult Close Relationships Early Career Award from the Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP) and the award for Outstanding Contributions to Health Psychology by an Early Career Professional from the Society for Health Psychology (APA Division 38).