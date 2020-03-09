This semester we are offering faculty, staff, and students a training session on conducting human subject research during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will provide guidance and safety precautions for our researchers to implement that protects the participant and TTU community.

Due to COVID-19 we will only be offering online presentations for this training in the fall. The presentations will be through Zoom. To register please visit the following link: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/irb/registrationform.php