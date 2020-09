In the transition from AFISM to DMFR, our website and mailbox addresses have changed. The new addresses are provided below.







These are the website addresses that you will now use:

Visit us on the web https://www.depts.ttu.edu/dmfr/



DMFR Training Website: https://apps.dmfr.ttu.edu/training/

DMFR Portal: https://portal.dmfr.ttu.edu







These are the mailbox addresses that you will use to contact us: