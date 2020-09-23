Looking for a way to get connected at Texas Tech University?

Register today for the University Career Center’s inaugural Scarlet, Black & YOU! TTU Opportunities Fair!

When you attend this event, you will have the chance to learn about the opportunities you have available through Texas Tech University. Opportunities include full-time positions, part-time jobs, internships, programs, or unique experiences that will support your career development!

Event Details

Name: Scarlet, Black & YOU! TTU Opportunities Fair

Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Platform: Microsoft Teams

Attire: Business Professional Causal Encouraged

*Registration Required*

Sign in or create your account to register for the event on Hire Red Raiders!

If you have any questions, you can reach out via email to monica.gomez@ttu.edu or tori.coleman@ttu.edu. We are also available by phone at (806) 742-2210. We look forward to your attendance!