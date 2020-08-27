Join Alpha Phi Omega! We're a national service fraternity open to all Red Raiders and we'd love to have you! Learn how to develop leadership, promote friendship, and provide service to our school and community! We volunteer at several places in the Lubbock community including (but not limited to) Saving Grace Pit Bull Rescue, Children’s Home of Lubbock, South Plains Food Bank, and Lubbock Impact.





Interested? We thought so! Check out our Instagram and website, and send us an email to get all the updates on our future events: HPT.APO.BS@gmail.com!





We have info sessions that we would love to meet you at! Bring your friends and learn more about APO! Email hpt.apo.bs@gmail.com for the meeting ID and password to the Info Nights!





-August 28 at 6:30pm

-September 2 at 7:00pm

-September 10 at 6:30pm





Stay safe and have a great week Red Raiders!





Instagram: @ttuapo

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.



