This year, the Study Abroad Office will offer both an in-person and virtual Study Abroad Fair. One day, two events! Mark your calendar and attend in the way you are most comfortable.

Virtual Study Abroad Fair

Virtually Everyone Will Be There!

Date: September 15

Time: Virtual Fair will go live at 9am

Description: Can't come to Urbanovsky Park on September 15? No sweat. The Study Abroad Office is offering a virtual Fair and you can get the same information online. Log in beginning at 9am to learn about study abroad opportunities in a virtual format. Link to virtual Fair.

In-Person Study Abroad Fair

Date: September 15

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: Urbanovsky Park Field Space

Description: Head over to Urbanovksy Park to learn about TTU faculty-led study abroad programs, and hear from campus partners like Financial Aid. Health and safety precautions will be taken such as social distancing, face coverings, hand sanitization stations, and more.

*You must wear a face-covering to attend the Fair at Urbanovsky Park!*