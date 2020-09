One day, two events! On September 15, the Study Abroad Office will offer both an in-person and virtual Study Abroad Fair. Check it out!

Link to Study Abroad Fair information.

Questions? Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu

Posted:

9/8/2020



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 9/15/2020



Location:

Urbanovsky Park Field Space



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic