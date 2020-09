Rango the Camel will be visiting campus on Monday, September 14. You'll find Rango in the Free Speech Area. Stop by for a socially distanced selfie with the camel, then learn about study abroad including the Study Abroad Fair, scheduled for September 15.

Link to Study Abroad Fair information.

Questions? Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu

Follow us on social media: @ttustudyabroad



Posted:

9/10/2020



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/14/2020



Location:

Free Speech Area



Categories

Academic