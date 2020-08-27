|
As a reminder, vendors/contractors accessing any TTU campus or facility should be limited to essential services or deliveries. Vendors/contractors should not be on campus for sales calls or other meetings that can take place virtually. Any vendor/contractor accessing campus, must comply with the Texas Tech University Covid-19 Health and Safety Procedures provided below. Any concerns related to vendors/contractors may be addressed to contracting@ttu.edu.
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/procurement/FormRepository/COVID-19-Health-and-Safety-Procedures.pdf
8/27/2020
Nancy Cartwright
nancy.cartwright@ttu.edu
Procurement Services
