TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Vendors/contractors - Health and Safety Procedures
As a reminder, vendors/contractors accessing any TTU campus or facility should be limited to essential services or deliveries.  Vendors/contractors should not be on campus for sales calls or other meetings that can take place virtually.   Any vendor/contractor accessing campus, must comply with the Texas Tech University Covid-19 Health and Safety Procedures provided below.  Any concerns related to vendors/contractors may be addressed to contracting@ttu.edu.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/procurement/FormRepository/COVID-19-Health-and-Safety-Procedures.pdf

Thank you!
Posted:
8/27/2020

Originator:
Nancy Cartwright

Email:
nancy.cartwright@ttu.edu

Department:
Procurement Services


Categories