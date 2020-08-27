



Thank you! As a reminder, vendors/contractors accessing any TTU campus or facility should be limited to essential services or deliveries. Vendors/contractors should not be on campus for sales calls or other meetings that can take place virtually. Any vendor/contractor accessing campus, must comply with the Texas Tech University Covid-19 Health and Safety Procedures provided below. Any concerns related to vendors/contractors may be addressed to contracting@ttu.edu Thank you! Posted:

8/27/2020



Nancy Cartwright



nancy.cartwright@ttu.edu



Procurement Services





