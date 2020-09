Rango the Camel is here today! Stop by the Free Speech Area to take a socially-distanced selfie with Rango, then learn about study abroad.

Rango is visiting campus to help spread the word about the Study Abroad Fair, scheduled for September 15. Learn more about the Study Abroad Fair . Both in-person and virtual Fair options are available.

Questions? Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu Posted:

9/14/2020



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/14/2020



Location:

Free Speech Area



