Virtual Study Abroad Fair

Virtually Everyone Will Be There!

Date: September 15

Time: Virtual Fair will go live at 9am

Description: Can't come to Urbanovsky Park on September 15? No sweat. The Study Abroad Office is offering a virtual Fair and you can get the same information online. Log in beginning at 9am to learn about study abroad opportunities in a virtual format.

Link to virtual Study Abroad Fair.

In-Person Study Abroad Fair

Date: September 15

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: Urbanovsky Park Field Space

Description: Head over to Urbanovksy Park to learn about TTU faculty-led study abroad programs, and hear from campus partners like Financial Aid. Health and safety precautions will be taken such as social distancing, face coverings, hand sanitization stations, and more.

*You must wear a face-covering to attend the Fair at Urbanovsky Park!*