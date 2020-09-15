Today is the day! Visit the Study Abroad Fair online or in-person, however you are most comfortable.
Virtual Study Abroad Fair
Virtually Everyone Will Be There!
Date: September 15
Time: Virtual Fair will go live at 9am
Description: Can't come to Urbanovsky Park on September 15? No sweat. The Study Abroad Office is offering a virtual Fair and you can get the same information online. Log in beginning at 9am to learn about study abroad opportunities in a virtual format.
Link to virtual Study Abroad Fair.
In-Person Study Abroad Fair
Date: September 15
Time: 10am-2pm
Location: Urbanovsky Park Field Space
Description: Head over to Urbanovksy Park to learn about TTU faculty-led study abroad programs, and hear from campus partners like Financial Aid. Health and safety precautions will be taken such as social distancing, face coverings, hand sanitization stations, and more.
*You must wear a face-covering to attend the Fair at Urbanovsky Park!*