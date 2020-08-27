The Student Counseling Center is offering a therapy group for People of Color to address emotional trauma related to racism. Sessions will be conducted via Zoom secure videoconferencing. Participants will need to schedule a pre-group interview with the leaders to be sure that the group is a good fit. Sessions will take place on Mondays from 1:00 to 2:30. For more information, please contact mary.lauren.taylor@ttu.edu or greg.johnston@ttu.edu or call the SCC at 806.742.3674. Group clients will have an opportunity to participate in an optional study to inform effective treatment of racial trauma. Posted:

8/27/2020



Originator:

Lisa Viator



Email:

lisa.viator@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Counseling Center





