Racial Trauma Group Therapy
The Student Counseling Center is offering a therapy group for People of Color to address emotional trauma related to racism.  Sessions will be conducted via Zoom secure videoconferencing.  Participants will need to schedule a pre-group interview with the leaders to be sure that the group is a good fit.    Sessions will take place on Mondays from 1:00 to 2:30.  For more information, please contact mary.lauren.taylor@ttu.edu or greg.johnston@ttu.edu or call the SCC at 806.742.3674.  Group clients will have an opportunity to participate in an optional study to inform effective treatment of racial trauma.
Posted:
8/27/2020

Originator:
Lisa Viator

Email:
lisa.viator@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Counseling Center


