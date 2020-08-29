TTU IT Division staff have confirmed that the fiber connection between the Texas Tech and TTUHSC Lubbock campuses has been repaired. During this period, most services between TTU and TTUHSC were routed through an alternate path. Network connectivity to Reese TTU locations, the Innovation Hub, and Student Health Services has been restored. All IT services are up. IT staff will continue to monitor the network. Thank you for your patience.

If you are still experiencing network connectivity issues in these locations, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

8/29/2020



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements

