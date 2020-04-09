The Department of Military Science, Army ROTC is looking for qualified applicant to award 2, 3, and 4 year scholarships. The minimum prerequisite to apply is as follows: U.S. citizen, GPA 2.5, pass the Army Physical Fitness Test during the semester, medical qualification and be willing to enroll in the ROTC program and commission as an Army Officer upon graduation. Additional opportunities include internships, specialty schools, health professions etc. Please contact Mr. George Hampton for additional information at 806-834-5018.