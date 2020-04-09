The Department of Military Science is looking for health profession students to award scholarships. The minimum requirements are: U.S. citizen, GPA 2.5, pass Army Physical Fitness Test, and medical qualification. The undergraduate scholarship pays for room and board or tuition and fee's, $1,200 book allowance and $420 monthly stipend. The post graduate scholarship pays 100% of the cost to attend school, $20,000 signing bonus and $2,300 monthly stipend. Please contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018.