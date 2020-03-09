This weekly, seventy-five minute, structured writing session will provide you the time, online space, and support to complete writing projects for English 1301/1302. During the writing session, a trained group leader will help you develop effective writing habits through identifying SMART goals and thinking reflectively on your progress. You will also benefit from the group’s community and accountability.

The writing group will begin during the week of September 8th - 11th. You can register for the group under the “Writing Groups” tab at writingcenter.ttu.edu or by following this link. The maximum number of participants is 15, so students are encouraged to register early.