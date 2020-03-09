TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Service Week Planning Committee
Currently the planning committee is looking for any student organizations or departments that would like to host an event, or join the committee to help make this year a success. Service week will be taking place from September 21 through September 25 and has switched to a completely virtual setting. If your organization or department would like to be apart of the week please contact Loni.J.Crosby@ttu.edu.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab
Posted:
9/3/2020

Originator:
Colin Owens

Email:
colin.m.owens@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories