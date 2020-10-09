The Sixth Annual Rawls Diversity Symposium will be held on September 10, 2020. In order to balance public health and safety concerns with continuing to offer this critical learning opportunity for the Texas Tech community, the symposium is moving to an online platform. While the format may be different, the organizing committee members are working hard to ensure it is still an engaging and powerful experience for attendees.

The keynote address, “From #Hashtag to Action: Addressing Systemic Racism,” will be delivered by author, attorney, and political commentator, Bakari Sellers . Sellers will address systemic racism, social injustice and the present challenges facing communities of color.

For additional details and the agenda please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rawlsbusiness/diversity/symposium/

Posted:

9/3/2020



Originator:

Archie Pitsilides



Email:

archie.pitsilides@ttu.edu



Department:

Rawls College of Business



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 9/10/2020



Location:

Virtual Zoom link provided upon registration



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

