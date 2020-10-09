WE WILL NOT DIE LIKE DOGS

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020 Time: 12:00 noon CT

'We Will Not Die Like Dogs' is a feature length documentary film which profiles AIDS activists from the four African countries of Nigeria, Uganda, Burkina Faso and Zambia. Providing intimately honest and provocative testimonies from individuals who are living face-to-face with the epidemic on a daily basis - including 2 HIV-positive women who fight against stigma and discrimination, a doctor working tirelessly caring for HIV-infected children in the rural villages, and a reggae artist who uses his status amongst youth and the media to bring awareness to HIV/AIDS, 'We Will Not Die Like Dogs' is a unique and poignant look at how Africans are responding to the continent's deadliest epidemic. For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0476033/



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/10/2020



