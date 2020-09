Texas Tech is excited to offer globally recognized wine certification through the new Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET) Level 1 Award in Wines course. Class starts September 8th at the Overton Hotel, right here in Lubbock. If you want to have a good handle on the basics of wine, to navigate a wine list, to create perfect pairings, register this week. Only a few spots left. http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/texaswine/wset_level_1.php Posted:

9/2/2020



Originator:

Natalia Velikova



Email:

natalia.velikova@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





Categories

Arts & Entertainment