The Student Activities Board is hosting a virtual bingo session! We will be giving away prizes to winners so be sure to come by and play. This will take place via Zoom and will start at 2:30pm. The link for the meeting will be provided here: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/96019292055

-Student Activities Board Posted:

9/1/2020



Originator:

Christian Valles



Email:

christian.valles@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 9/3/2020



Location:

Zoom



