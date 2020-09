Zoom on in to our virtual QPR Save a Life Trainings! Hosted by RISE and the Student Counseling Center at 11 AM and 12:30 PM 9/9.

Register here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/38TNXPD Learn More about SPW:http://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/SPW.php Posted:

9/8/2020



Originator:

Ashley Marino



Email:

Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED





Categories

Departmental Events