For this fall, the TTU IT Division has negotiated with a select group of strategic partners to provide online educational sessions in lieu of our typical in-person sessions. In compliance with TTU’s social distancing guidelines, this training will be provided via Zoom, and you will receive an email with the link to join the meeting.



We invite you to attend our fall Sonic Foundry Mediasite online technical training and product roadmap sessions. Our Sonic Foundry Mediasite online training will be presented in a two-part presentation series. You will receive a separate invitation for each part of the series. Sonic Foundry provides our TTU Mediasite Enterprise Video platform, used for lecture capture, video delivery, and instructional support. This is an excellent opportunity for faculty to receive training, ask questions, and improve skills. This will ensure online coursework and teaching is creative, engaging, and successful.



Session one focuses on Mediasite technical training with an emphasis on capturing and editing videos:



10:00am – 12:00pm Mediasite Technical Training



· Mediasite Mosaic – Our new personal capture product (will be replacing Mediasite Desktop Recorder)



· Creating and managing your Mediasite content in Blackboard



· Learning tips and best practices for video production





Session two is a strategic overview of the Mediasite product roadmap and new features:



1:00pm – 3:00pm Campus Roadmap



· Mediasite Update & Roadmap



· Mediasite Catch Demo



· Mediasite Join Demo

Posted:

9/2/2020



Originator:

IT Events



Email:

itevents@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/15/2020



Location:

Presentations will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP to the Zoom meeting invitations.



