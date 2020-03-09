Alpha Sigma Rho is an Asian interest, but not Asian exclusive, sorority at Texas Tech! We value diversity, leadership, and sisterhood!

There are numerous reasons, opportunities, and advantages to rush a sorority like Alpha Sigma Rho. Some of those being leadership opportunities to add to your resume, gaining connections for after college, strong bonds with your sisters that last a lifetime, and so much more!

What is Rush? When is Rush?

Rush is when Greek organizations hold events to recruit members that believe will be a great addition to their group.

Our rush week will be held 8/28-9/8 !