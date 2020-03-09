Who is Alpha Sigma Rho ?
Alpha Sigma Rho is an Asian interest, but not Asian exclusive, sorority at Texas Tech! We value diversity, leadership, and sisterhood!
Why should I join Alpha Sigma Rho?
There are numerous reasons, opportunities, and advantages to rush a sorority like Alpha Sigma Rho. Some of those being leadership opportunities to add to your resume, gaining connections for after college, strong bonds with your sisters that last a lifetime, and so much more!
What is Rush? When is Rush?
Rush is when Greek organizations hold events to recruit members that believe will be a great addition to their group.
Our rush week will be held 8/28-9/8 !
Want to learn more?
If you are interested, have questions, or just want to check us out follow us on Instagram @ttuasr !! We regularly post and update about rush, fundraising, and more !
