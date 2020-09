Are you interested in interning for Congress in Washington, DC or for the Texas Legislature in Austin? Come to an information session to learn more! The information sessions will be held in the Escondido Theater in the Student Union Building from 5-6pm on the below dates:

Wednesday, September 2nd Thursday, September 10th Wednesday, September 16th

You can find more information on our website, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/ttuintern/ Posted:

9/2/2020



Originator:

Haley Hudson



Email:

haley.hudson@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 9/2/2020



Location:

Escondido Theater, SUB



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities