



Procurement Services has developed a new Contract Routing Sheet. We ask that departments use the updated routing sheet effective September 1, 2020.

For any questions relating to the updated form, please email contracting@ttu.edu.



The new Contract Routing Sheet can be accessed with the following link:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/procurement/forms/documents/contracting/procurement-contract-routing-sheet.pdf



