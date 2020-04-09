Come get the FAQTS about LGBTQIA life at Tech! First-year And Queer/Trans Space (FAQTS) is a new affinity space hosted by the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement. The space is for first year undergraduate students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and/or asexual (LGBTQIA), or are questioning their gender or sexuality. Join us to meet other LGBTQIA and questioning first-year students, hold conversations about navigating campus, and have fun!

The first FAQTS meeting will be Friday, September 4, at 2 p.m. on Zoom. RSVP for FAQTS on TechConnect to receive the Zoom link. Email Office administrator Stephen Chao if you have any questions or suggestions for activities!