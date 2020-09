Today's Lunch Special: Bacon Cheeseburger with fries, tots, or onion rings and a 24oz drink for $8.99 Call in orders are welcomed

Don't forget the grill will be open Tomorrow from 10:30am-2:30pm

Saturday Lunch Special: Pulled Pork Sandwich with Fries, tots, or onion rings and a 24oz drink $8.99









Posted:

9/4/2020



Originator:

Adrian Rodriguez



Email:

redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu



Department:

Animal and Food Sciences





Categories

Departmental