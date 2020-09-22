RSVP: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/event/6152097





Join this session with guest speaker Susan Loving (she/her/hers). All IGNITE! programming will be held on a virtual platform. A Zoom link will be sent to registrants upon submitting an RSVP.

This session will focus on the often-fraught relationship between the LGBTQIA community and Christian institutions. They will examine U.S. religious institutions that have defined inclusivity, as well as the specific scriptures that have been utilized by many to defend their statements that oppress the “other.” Lastly, we will consider a framework that offers support and resources for both allies and LGBTQIA people who may wish to seek out a new spiritual community/