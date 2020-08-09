The TTU IT Division invites you to attend this week’s ShortCourses. These courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members.
ShortCourses offered this week:
- Outlook (via Zoom)—9/8/2020 @ 10:00AM
- HPC New User Training (via Zoom)— 9/9/2020 @ 1:00PM
- Excel PivotTable (via Zoom)—9/9/2020 @ 2:00PM
- Accessibility for the Web (via Zoom)—9/10/2020 @ 2:00PM
For additional information and registration, please visit itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses or contact us at iteducation@ttu.edu.