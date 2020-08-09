Tech Council on Family Relations (TechCFR) is a professional student organization that provides education, leadership, and community service opportunities for students and provides positive impacts to families in our community. TechCFR is also an affiliate of the National Council on Family Relations, a professional organization for family scholars.





Come join us on Tuesday September 8th at 7 PM CST for our first meeting of the year via Zoom. We will have fun, learn more about TechCFR and the benefits of joining. For example, one benefit of being an active member is to attend the virtual NCFR conference in November for free!.





To join the meeting click the link below or enter the meeting ID and passcode.



