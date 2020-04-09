TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SIGMA DELTA PI LITERARY RECITAL

Bring your original written literary work to share with the group. The only requirements are that it should be appropriate for all audiences, original, and in Spanish. You will read it yourself and then explain it. It can be a poem, a short story, an essay you wrote for a class that you’re proud of, or even a song. 

For more information or to receive the link for the Zoom meeting, contact Dr. Comfort Pratt at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
9/3/2020

Originator:
Jaden Woods

Email:
Jaden.Woods@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 9/4/2020

Location:
Zoom

