Military veterans are needed to participate in a research study to gather knowledge about their preference for certain landscape design elements and their effects on their emotions. You will be asked to fill out a short survey. This research should only take 10 minutes to complete. Participants will be given an opportunity to sign up for a greenhouse activities study as well as a virtual reality therapeutic landscape study. Participants in the greenhouse activities studies and the virtual reality therapeutic landscape study will receive a plant. To participate, click on the link to take you to the survey.

https://ttucasnr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_etcCGp8AmWTQCy1



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/4/2020



Alicia Thomas



Alicia.Thomas@ttu.edu



Plant and Soil Science





