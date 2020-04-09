From animation and gaming to fashion and robotics, popular media and technology are important to Japan’s popular culture. The College of Media and Communication invites you to apply for a study abroad opportunity during the Spring 2021 semester—to study Japanese pop culture on the ground in Tokyo.

The program is open to both undergraduate and graduate students as a three-credit course over the spring semester. Classes will meet on two Saturdays before the trip (to get ready for travel and learn a bit more about Japanese popular culture), then we travel during Spring Break (eight days in Tokyo), and we meet on two Saturdays after we return (to debrief and share our cultulral experiences). While in Tokyo, we'll have classes every morning on various themes, and students will have personal time to travel and experience the city themselves every evening.

The application deadline is October 1, 2020, and applications can be submitted online using the link below. Enrollment will be limited, so please consider applying soon, or reaching to us with questions!

See the program page and apply here: https://bit.ly/TTUIPOP21



Questions about the undergraduate program: Dr. Nick Bowman, nick.bowman@ttu.edu

Questions about the graduate program: Dr. Jaime Banks, j.banks@ttu.edu

We will also be at both the in-person and virtual Study Abroad fair events on September 15.