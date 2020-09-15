On October 13, 2020, Microsoft will end service and support for Office 2010 for Windows and Office 2016 for Mac. As of that date the following will occur:

Microsoft will discontinue patches and upgrades to these applications; Microsoft will no longer actively protect those platforms. As a result, any computer continuing to use this software will have increased exposure to security risks, exploits, malware, and viruses.

TTU IT security scans will flag these systems as no longer compliant with TTU Operating Policies.

Office 2013 for Windows connectivity to Office 365 will no longer be supported by Microsoft. Users may experience performance, reliability, and increased security issues when using these clients after this date.

We strongly recommend that users of these older Microsoft Office products upgrade to Office 365. Please begin reviewing departmental and home computer systems. All systems must be updated prior to October 13, 2020, and we offer the following resources to assist you:

How to Upgrade to Office 365: https://askit.ttu.edu/o365apps

https://askit.ttu.edu/o365apps New Computer Purchases: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/ithelpcentral/recommend

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact your department’s local IT support staff or IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.