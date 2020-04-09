The Tech Marketing Association (TMA) is about “Marketing yourself” to employers. We provide opportunities to learn and interact with those in the business world. This semester, we will be learning from companies through virtual panels including Facebook and IBM. We will be hosting events such as interview and resume workshops to help students feel confident and prepared when applying for jobs and/or internships.

Please visit https://form.jotform.com/202398232508051 to join today!

Or visit http://www.tmattu.com/ for more information!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.