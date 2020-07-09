Want to learn how to become a leader but don’t know where to start? Join Alpha Phi Omega! We’re a co-ed national service fraternity that loves to build relationships with our community and help local organizations. We offer a variety of leadership opportunities, from learning how to plan events with local organizations to taking charge and hosting your own! Learn what it means to be a leader here at Alpha Phi Omega!

Ready to take the first step? Send us an email to get all the updates on our future events at President.APO.BS@gmail.com !

We have our last info session coming up, so bring your friends and learn all about what APO does! Meet us in person or through Zoom! If you can't make it, reach out to us and we can fill you in on all the information!





-September 9 at 7:00pm

In person - Holden Hall Room 0074

Or

Zoom - Meeting ID: 794 056 4926

Password: APO2020

We can’t wait to meet you! Wreck ‘Em Tech!





https://www.techapo.com/

Instagram: @ttuapo

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.



